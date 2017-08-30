Pulse: Project News for the Week of September 4, 2017

Planning

Alabama Developer Larry Wireman is planning to build the Caribe on the Beach condo complex in Orange Beach. The 27-story building at 25802 Perdido Beach Blvd. will contain 170 condo units. Forrest Daniell is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Larry Wireman, 5315 Sandy Key Dr., Orange Beach, 36561. DR#16-00666581.

Iowa Prospect Meadows is planning to build the Prospect Meadows baseball complex at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Home Road, in Marion. The 17-field complex will feature a recreational lake and a walking trail. Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. is the designer of the project, which is valued at $11 million. Prospect Meadows, Attn: Jack Roeder, President, 600 Boyson Rd., N.E., Cedar Rapids, 52402. DR#14-00425003.

Minnesota tru Shrimp Systems Co., an affiliate of Ralco Nutrition Inc., is planning to build a cluster of aquaculture facilities. The company will construct a nine-acre indoor bayou shrimp production facility, called Luverne Bay Harbor, in Luverne. The facility will contain 150-ft-long tanks stacked eight high, with robotic feeding devices. Construction is expected to begin in 2018. The company also will build a hatchery and renovate a vacant processing facility in Marshall to prepare more than eight million pounds of shrimp annually. It will erect a training facility in Balaton, too. I&S Group Inc. is the designer of the project, the overall cost of which is about $50 million. tru Shrimp Systems Co., 330 Third St., Balaton, 56115. DR#17-00752602.

North Carolina Turchin Cos. is planning to construct The Sanctuary at Eagle’s Nest Horse Shoe Farm, a residential complex in Hendersonville. The development will offer 136 detached units, 84 attached units, 544 parking spaces, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, wellness center and spa, and an amphi­theater. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Turchin Cos., Attn: John Turchin, 1900 Sunset Harbour Dr., Miami Beach, 33139. DR#17-00537313.

Oregon Guerrilla Development Co. is planning to build Atomic Orchard Lofts at 2510 Northeast Sandy Rd., in Portland. The five-story, 57,499-sq-ft building will include 86 rental loft apartments and five small retail units. The building will surround a large, sky-lit atrium, and the apartments will be two-level units with spiral staircases. Brett Schulz Architecture is the designer of the project, which is valued at $10 million. Guerrilla Development Co., 3435 N.E. 45th Ave., Portland, 97213. DR#17-00650330.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Nebraska Kiewit Building Group has started construction of Core Bank’s headquarters, in Omaha. The four-story, 60,000-sq-ft building will be located at 180th and Burke streets. Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Kiewit Building Group, 302 South 36th St., Omaha, 68131. DR#17-00724104.

New York Ingersoll Builders LLC is starting to build the Ingersoll Senior Apartment Building at 112 St. Edwards St., in Brooklyn. The 17-story, 128,790-sq-ft building will offer 145 units of subsidized housing for LGBT seniors. Marvel Architects is the designer; BFC Partners is the developer. The project is valued at $47 million. Ingersoll Builders LLC, Attn: Joseph Ferrara, 150 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn, 11201. DR#15-00600119.

Virginia The City of Norfolk has awarded an $11.6-million contract to Arcadis to design stormwater infrastructure enhancements to protect Ohio Creek communities against future flooding and continued sea-level rise. The project consists of three water-management strategies: Protect the shoreline so that high water levels in the river do not enter the neighborhood or the stormwater system; capture rainfall across the watershed to slow its flow into the stormwater system and provide additional storage for rainwater so the water does not pond in the streets; and introduce a living shoreline feature to minimize erosion and increase environmental wellness. The design phase is expected to run through December 2018, with construction expected to begin in March 2019. The estimated construction cost is $115 million. City of Norfolk, Dept. of Public Works, 810 Union ST., Norfolk, 23510. DR#16-00663609.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Dallas 9/14 The Dallas Independent School District is seeking bidders to carry out the renovation of Skyline High School. The project entails interior demolition; installing new HVAC and fire-alarm systems; new ceilings, lights and flooring; and painting. Jacobs & Associates is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $26.1 million. Dallas Independent School District, Attn: Danette Murray, 3700 San Jacinto St., Dallas, 75204. DR#16-00422420.

Ohio 9/19 The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is seeking bidders to carry out the elevator modernization of the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, in Columbus. The 32-story, 1.1-million-sq-ft building contains the governor’s office and offices of Ohio state representatives, plus many other state agencies and four theaters. Davis Wince Ltd. Architecture is the designer of the project, which is valued at $67.1 million. Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, 4200 Surface Rd., Columbus, 43228. DR#17-00749582.

