Southwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Sept. 4

Bidding

Arizona

The state of Arizona is currently accepting bids for improvement to a four-mile section of Interstate 10 from approximately the state route 87 interchange through Picacho. The project will expand the roadway from two lanes to three in each direction. The project also includes development of a 10-mile dust detection system that begins within the lane expansion project. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 22. Bid amounts are expected at approximately $109 million. Arizona Dept. of Transportation, Stephen Wilson, Project Manager, 1651 W. Jackson St., Rm. 121F, Phoenix, 85007. DR#11-00660482.



Construction Start

Arizona

The U.S. Dept. of Energy has awarded Titan Electric Co., Wheat Ridge, Colo., the $6.3-million contract for the Hassayampa Switching Station, located northwest of Phoenix. Project requirements include materials, licenses, permits, insurance, transportation and equipment. U.S. Dept. of Energy, Gregory Cagle, 12155 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, Colo., 80228. DR#17-00665149.

Nevada

APCO Construction has begun work on an unnamed elementary school for the Clark County School District. The 100,000-sq-ft facility includes a two-story, steel-framed structure as well as fields, playground equipment, sport courts and an amphitheater. The $24.2-million project is located at the intersection of Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue. APCO Construction, 44 W. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas, 89030. DR#17-00597945.

