Southwest People: Construction business updates for September 2017

Kristine Newman has been promoted to vice president of finance for the Southwest region at McCarthy Building Cos. Newman joined McCarthy 12 years ago and served as controller for the firm’s Southwest region. She began her career with Arthur Andersen, working on audit and consulting projects. She is a certified public accountant and holds the certified construction industry financial professional designation. In her new role, Newman oversees the financial and operational results for the firm’s work in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado and Utah.



Gary Voss has been hired by McCarthy Building Cos. as director of business development for the contractor’s water projects in the Southwest division. Voss has a master’s degree in finance and management and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Bradley University. He is a member of the American Water Works Association, Water Environmental Federation, American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association.



Paul Schoeffler has joined Johnson Carlier as a senior estimator. Schoeffler has more than 25 years of experience and has completed more than $500 million in senior care preconstruction work for several general contracting firms, including Weitz and Adolfson & Peterson.



Tim Lewis has joined Johnson Carlier as a senior project manager. Lewis has worked on more than 25 education projects during his career with Sundt and Adolfson & Peterson. He received his degree from Arizona State University with dual studies in construction management and political science. He has a master’s degree in international relations-conflict resolution/business from the University of Hawaii.



Gregory L. Erny, president of Architects + LLC, Reno, Nev., was recently inaugurated as president of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Erny opened Architects + LLC in 1983, two years after earning his license. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and a recipient of the AIA Nevada Silver Medal. He was elevated to the AIA’s College of Fellows in May 2017.



Paul Matteoni, a partner in the litigation practice group at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, was elected vice president of the board of governors for the State Bar of Nevada. Matteoni is licensed in Nevada and California and focuses on banking, regulations and construction.



Celina Crimella has joined VHGArchitects LLC, formerly Van H. Gilbert Architect PC, as a member of its design team. She is an architecture graduate of the University of New Mexico and has studied architecture at the Poltecnico di Milan in Italy and graphic design at Castello Sforzesco in Milan. She volunteers with the School Zone Institute’s architecture and children program at Eubank Elementary school in Albuquerque.



Nicholas Nuccio has also joined VHGArchitects LLC as a member of the design team. His experience includes commercial and academic projects with ancillary experience in design-related endeavors including art, film and construction. Nuccio has a master’s degree in architecture from the University of New Mexico.



David Stanley has joined HDR as the firm’s worldwide mining practice leader, based in Phoenix. He has more than 20 years of experience, the last seven with Rio Tinto as manager of infrastructure with responsibility for the water, power and transportation programming of a copper mine development project. Stanley is a licensed mechanical engineer, a graduate of the University of Utah and an active member of the Society for Mining Engineers.



Derek Wright, president of Suntec Concrete, has joined the board of directors of the Arizona Builders Alliance. Wright will lead the new workforce labor committee. As leader of Suntec, Wright has promoted continued education programs to help employees achieve career goals and practice the highest safety standards.