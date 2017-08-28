Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Reno-Sparks

Southwest Construction CompaniesFeaturesSouthwest

Total Construction Spending on Track to Grow by More Than 24% in 2018

Non-residential work is expected to show particular strength, led by commercial and manufacturing activity.

August 28, 2017
City Grill

Thomas HarrisThomas Harris
Director, Center for Econ. Development
University of Nevada Reno

The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years from Tesla building its massive Gigafactory and Switch’s recently opened data center, Harris says, adding that the two developments are major factors in the increased activity in northern Nevada.

Washoe County is projected to have a population of 476,000 residents by 2019, Harris says, an increase of about 30,000, which should keep activity chugging along. “It’s very positive” for the region,  he adds.


Firm in Focus

United Construction
5300 Mill St., Reno, Nev.
CEO: Michael Russell
President: Craig Willcut
Founded: 1978
What’s New: In April, Jim Miller was hired as chief operating officer; he formerly served as vice president for CORE Construction. He is also vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the AGC.

