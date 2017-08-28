Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Reno-Sparks

City Grill

Thomas Harris

Director, Center for Econ. Development

University of Nevada Reno

The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years from Tesla building its massive Gigafactory and Switch’s recently opened data center, Harris says, adding that the two developments are major factors in the increased activity in northern Nevada.

Washoe County is projected to have a population of 476,000 residents by 2019, Harris says, an increase of about 30,000, which should keep activity chugging along. “It’s very positive” for the region, he adds.



Firm in Focus

United Construction

5300 Mill St., Reno, Nev.

CEO: Michael Russell

President: Craig Willcut

Founded: 1978

What’s New: In April, Jim Miller was hired as chief operating officer; he formerly served as vice president for CORE Construction. He is also vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the AGC.