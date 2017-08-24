Tropical Storm Harvey Updates

Oil Production, Refineries Close

AUGUST 24, 3:38 CDT

Companies are shutting down onshore and offshore oil production and refineries along the Texas coast are closing as Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Friday. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced as of Thursday at 11:30 CDT, personnel had been evacuated from 39 production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and 10 percent of oil, or 167,231 barrels of oil per day in the Gulf has stopped production. An additional 472 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, or 14.66 % of gas production in the Gulf has been shut in.

Statoil and ConocoPhillips also announced they were stopping onshore production in the Eagle Ford Shale region of Texas ahead of the hurricane.

Flint Hills and Citgo said they have shut down their refineries in Corpus Christi ahead of the storm. The storm is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi. Refineries in Houston are considering shutting down also. — Pam Radtke Russell