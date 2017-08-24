Texas Takes Precautions as Hurricane Harvey Intensifies

AUGUST 24, 3:38 CDT

Companies are shutting down onshore and offshore oil production and refineries along the Texas coast are closing as Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Aug. 25. The state Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced, as of Aug. 24, 11:30 CDT, that personnel had been evacuated from 39 energy producing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, halting 10% of oil production, or 167,231 barrels of oil per day, and 14.66% of natural gas production, affecting an additional 472 million cu feet per day.

Statoil and ConocoPhillips also announced they were stopping onshore production in the Eagle Ford Shale region of Texas ahead of the storm.

Flint Hills and Citgo said they have shut down their refineries in Corpus Christi ahead of the storm. The storm is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi. Refineries in Houston are considering shutting down also. — Pam Radtke Russell