World’s Largest Data Center to Take Town From Copper Mining to Data Mining

A U.S.-Norwegian company, Kolos, has chosen the tiny, remote Norwegian coastal town of Ballangen as the site of what is to be the world's largest data center. The site was selected for its ability to provide the clean power and low-cost cooling needed by the growing data storage demands of mega-customers such as Facebook and Google.

The 6.4-million-sq. ft., 1-gigawatt (1,000 megawatts) Kolos Data Center is designed by Dallas-based HDR. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The center will be powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric power provided by Norway’s state-run utility, Statkraft. It will take advantage of the average 35-degree Fahrenheit year-round air temperature, supplemented by cold fresh water from the spillway of the nearest hydroelectric dam if air outside gets too warm, says Kevin LeMans, a principal in HDR’s science and technology practice.

LeMans says the key to keeping energy consumption low and the carbon footprint light is in using the outdoor environment to cool the servers, rather than energy-intensive fans. “We will have a handling unit with a heat exchanger in it,” he says. “[and] on the other end of each roof there will be an exhaust sending out warm air.”

Scandinavia has been a favored site for data centers. Facebook has its own data center in Sweden less than 240 miles away and Microsoft has a fjord-cooled data center in Norway, a country which is a technological pioneer in hydropower generation, although its long-distance energy transmission capabilities are constrained. The electrical grid is not able to transport Statkraft’s hydropower generated near Ballangen very far without transmission loss, and under Norway’s regulations, Statkraft can be penalized for creating a surplus of power without an ability to use it. However, companies that come in and consume the current local power imbalance can get a bonus for correcting it.

Havard Lillebo, co-CEO of Kolos says the main idea for dealing with the power imbalance problem, dating back to the 1950s, is "to bring energy-intensive industries close to where the power is produced to eliminate transmission losses.” He says the energy generating potential in the area is even larger than the needs of the planned facility, but it is designed to scale up to a possible 2GW of consumption in the future. "An official at Statkraft says he is more than willing to sell his entire production to us and that could lead to expansion of power production in the area,” he says.

The form of the design is that of one continuous spine connecting many data center buildings to mimic a glacier moving over the mountainous terrain. The spine follows the abandoned copper mine and many of the buildings will be situated in old mining recesses. Copper was specified for the roofs of all the buildings to recognize Ballangen’s heritage as a former copper and zinc mining town.

“There are three primary reasons for the design,” says Mark Robinson, Kolos’ other co-CEO. “There are data center modules underneath many of the buildings. The form we used optimized layout of those modules. It’s also dead-center in the middle of the town, which rises around it. We wanted it to be architecturally sensitive to the community. Finally, the conical shape we used focuses the sound downward and not into the air. It’s a good sound barrier and would block the noise the data center creates from the residents’ homes.”

Robinson says, when it opens, the data center will directly create 2,000 to 3,000 jobs and support 10,000 to 15,000 others in the area.