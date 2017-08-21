NJ Building Contractor Sam Hochberger Dies at 88

Sam Hochberger, founder and president of a Fort Lee, N.J., building contractor that had been involved in construction of the Thomas J. Watson Library at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, its main research library, died on July 4 of complications related to multiple myeloma, according to his family. He was 88.

Hochberger, who held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civli engineering, founded Himount Constructors Ltd. In 1961. He later joined Titan Group as a vice president. Hochberger also was a mediation consultant and a construction engineering professor at Stevens Institute of Technology In Hoboken.

He was a a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and a life member of both the National Society of Professional Engineers and its New Jersey chapter, according to his family.