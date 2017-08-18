Electric Grid Prepared for Upcoming Solar Eclipse

On Aug. 21 the solar eclipse will keep the sun from fully powering 1,900 utility-scale solar photovoltaic plants across the country — leading to a shortfall of up to 21,650 megawatts of solar power.

But, just as they do every night when the sun goes down, or when clouds cover the sun, the grid operators will simply request that other power plants turn on or ramp up. California alone says it has ramped up 13,000 MW of generation in the evening after solar plants shut down for the night.

“This is a totally predictable event,” says Chuck Ladd, engineering manager of renewable energy for Black & Veatch. “I’m pretty skeptical that any eclipse is going to be worse than cloud cover,” adding it’s not uncommon for cloud cover to cause solar power to be reduced from full power to 20% in a matter of seconds.

The eclipse, however, does illustrate the growing need to handle the intermittent nature of renewables such as solar or wind. Grid operators have become adept at managing the current level intermittent power provided by wind and solar. But that may become more difficult as the percentage of solar and wind power increases on the system. Solar supplies 13% of California’s power now, but the state is set to be 100% renewable by 2045.

In Black & Veatch’s “Strategic Directions: Electric Industry Report,” released Aug. 15, 43% of the utilities who responded to the annual survey said they planned to add solar generation in the next five years, and 42% planned to add wind. Only 2% responding said they planned to add coal, while another 34% said they would add natural gas plants.

“We’re going to need to deal with this as we increase our renewable generation,” Ladd says. “The eclipse is only one of the events that we need to prepare for.”

The North American Electric Reliability Council, which doesn’t expect any major problems during the Aug. 21 eclipse, concluded in a white paper that industry collaboration and regulatory requirements will be necessary to better integrate solar, wind and other distributed energy resources in the future. NERC says the impact of an eclipse on a nation with a higher level of solar power will be “more relevant” in 2024 when the next solar eclipse occurs over North America.

Ladd says more automatic controls and energy storage, like batteries, are two options that can be used to help manage the intermittent resources.

The Energy Dept.’s Energy Information Administration says of the 21,650 MW that will be partially obscured by the sun during the two hours at the peak of the eclipse on Aug. 21, just 70 MW will be totally obscured during the eclipse, while 4,000 MW, largely in North Carolina and Georgia, be get 10 percent of the sun’s power during the eclipse. But solar makes up just 3 % of the North Carolina’s electricity.

In California, where photovoltaic solar makes up 14 % of the state’s generation, the California Independent System Operator, expects it will experience a reduction in solar generating capacity of 4,200 MW. California has prepared as set of 12 “tools” to handle the shift in generation, including transferring power from other grids and asking homeowners to pledge to reduce their energy use during the eclipse to “give the sun a break.”