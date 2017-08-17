Vaisala MHT410 Moisture, Hydrogen and Temperature Transmitter for Online Transformer Condition Monitoring

Reference customer Use MHT410 as Key Part of Long-Term Maintenance Strategy

"With Vaisala's MHT410 transmitter we have an altogether more practical and reliable means of monitoring transformer performance. It allows us to optimize the technical life cycle of our transformers and react to potential faults in the very early phase of their development - avoiding costly interruptions to production.

The reliability and long-lasting nature of the MHT410's technology make it a key part of our long-term maintenance strategy, helping to extend the lifetimes of our transformers.

– Mikko Piironen, Maintenance Engineer at Vantaan Energy Electricity Networks Ltd.

Hydrogen, moisture in oil, and temperature readings logged at the test site.



