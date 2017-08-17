How is the Vaisala Optimus™ DGA Monitor Different?

Better Measurement Performance

Optical IR sensors designed and manufactured in Vaisala cleanrooms

Spectral scanning provides selective gas measurement

Vacuum gas extraction independent of oil temperature, pressure, and type

Unique auto-calibration eliminates long-term drifts – no need to recalibrate



More Robust Design

Hermetically sealed structure tolerates vacuum and pressure variation

Stainless steel and aluminum components and piping in contact with oil

No consumables means no regular maintenance

Magnetic drive gear pump and high quality valves for durability



Simplified Installation and Operation

Installation and commissioning in as little as two hours

Continuous operation with roughly one-hour output interval – no data averaging needed

Browser-based user interface to easily view and share data, and change settings

Self-diagnostics with self-recovery after disturbances



Prevent Power Transformer Failure

There’s nothing worse than an unplanned outage, in terms of both lost revenue and the incalculable costs to your reputation and brand. The good news is that over 50 percent of power transformer faults can be detected with the right online monitoring tools, meaning that severe failures can be prevented. But monitors that give false alarms or require regular maintenance can end up wasting considerable amounts of your time and money.

That’s why we created the Vaisala Optimus™ DGA Monitor. It provides real-time, trouble free fault gas monitoring for your power transformers – with no false alarms or maintenance.

The two key design drivers have been safety and reliability in demanding operating environments. This is the culmination of decades of listening to customers’ needs and researching existing devices, as well as leveraging our 80 years of experience making sensors and measuring equipment for safety-critical industries and harsh environments.



Dependable Data with No False Alarms

The IR sensor is based on Vaisala core measurement technology and components manufactured in our own cleanroom. Vacuum gas extraction means no data fluctuation due to oil temperature, pressure, or type, while hermetically sealed and protected optics prevent sensor contamination. Moisture is measured directly in the oil with our capacitive thin-film polymer HUMICAP® sensor, which has been used for transformer monitoring for 20 years. Hydrogen is also measured directly in the oil with the same solid-state sensor technology used in the Vaisala MHT410.



Robust Construction

Stainless steel pipes, IP66-rated and temperature-controlled housing, as well as a magnetic drive gear pump and valves mean superb performance and durability – from the arctic to the tropics. What’s more, there are no consumables to service or replace.



Smart Design

The Vaisala Optimus DGA Monitor has a web-based user interface that completely eliminates the need for additional software. The device is designed to be installed in less than two hours – just connect the oil and power, and it’s ready to go. It can be connected to an existing control and monitoring system via digital communication and relays, or used as standalone monitoring device. And in case of a disturbance like a power outage, self-diagnostics allow for selfrecovery



Power Transformer Monitoring That Works

The Vaisala Optimus™ DGA Monitor delivers out-of-the-box performance, eliminates false alarms, and gives you the best long-term stable measurements for the key fault gases used in transformer diagnostics.

You Can Count on Vaisala Vaisala has been creating measurement devices for 80 years. Our instruments and systems are used in over 150 countries in industries where failure is not an option, including airports, pharmaceuticals, and power generation. In fact, over 10,000 companies in safety and quality-critical sectors already rely on Vaisala. Vaisala sensors are so reliable they're used in the harshest places on earth – like arctic, maritime, and tropical environments – and even on Mars.



