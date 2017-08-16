Firm Plans to Build New LNG Terminal at Port Fourchon, La.

A Hong Kong-based company is seeking to build an $888-million liquefied-natural-gas terminal at Port Fourchon, the nation’s largest offshore oil-and-gas port. Energy World, operating as Fourchon LNG, would produce, export and use LNG to fuel the next generation of offshore supply vessels. The company has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to start the application process for a permit to build the terminal. The first phase would produce up to 2 million tons of LNG a year; after phase two is completed, it will produce an additional 3 million tons a year. The port commission is working with Energy World and the U.S. Coast Guard to produce a so-called preliminary waterway suitability assessment to ensure current and future port activities would not be adversely affected by the operation of the facility.