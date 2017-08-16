Design Revealed for New Bridge Over Anacostia

The Washington, D.C., transportation department revealed designs and schedules for the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. The District Dept. of Transportation awarded a $441-million design-build contract to a 50-50 Archer Western-Granite Construction joint venture. AECOM is the lead designer. Construction work will begin in January. Following demolition of the 1950-era bridge, the bridge is expected to be complete in late 2021. Under set-aside rules, D.C. workers must perform 51% of all project jobs. At least 13% of the contract value for design and 22% for construction must be dedicated to certified disadvantaged business enterprises. The bridge is part of the $10-billion South Capitol Street Corridor Project, the largest public infrastructure project in city history.