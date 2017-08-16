CDM Smith Taps Wall as Next CEO

Timothy B. Wall is elevated to chairman and CEO of Boston-based CDM Smith, effective on Jan. 2. Now president and chief operating officer, he will succeed Stephen J. Hickox, who will retire from the $1.3-billion global engineer-contractor after 46 years at the firm and four years in the top roles.



The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has named Anette Hosoi associate dean of its school of engineering, effective on Sept. 1. Hosoi is associate head of the mechanical engineering department and faculty co-leader of MIT’s New Engineering Education Transformation program.



Australian engineer Aurecon has named Ben Stapleton managing director of infrastructure, based in Adelaide. His Linked-in page says he is a former vice president for Australia and New Zealand operations at Jacobs Engineering. Aurecon also hired Mieszko Iwaskow as transport planning leader. Based in New Zealand, he was project delivery leader at the New Zealand Transport Agency.



Andre Staffelbach and Jo Heinz will become principals of DLR Group | Staffelbach when the Dallas architecture and interiors firm’s new brand takes effect on Oct. 2, following the acquisition by DLR Group of Staffelbach, announced on Aug. 9. Andre Staffelbach had been founder and CEO of Staffelach, and Heinz was president. DLR Group President and CEO Griff Davenport retains those titles at the enlarged firm.



Anthony J. Miller rejoins Parsons Corp. as senior vice president of safety, health, environment and sustainability. Most recently, he was vice president of SHE at Sunbelt Rentals, an equipment rental firm. Miller is based in Charlotte N.C.