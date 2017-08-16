CompaniesFinanceProject deliveryRisk

Quarter Results Are Good, Bad, and Ugly for Firms

V.C. Summer

Cancellation of the V.C. Summer nuclear-plant project in South Carolina in July due to rising costs forced construction manager Fluor Corp. to lower earnings estimates for the year.

August 16, 2017
Debra K. Rubin
Market gyrations produced varied results for publicly held firms in recent quarterly reporting. “Second-quarter earnings were volatile for both contractors and material suppliers due to inclement weather, moderate current market growth and/or select large project issues,” noted Brent Thielman, senior research analyst at investment firm D.A. Davidson, on Aug. 15.

Fluor Corp. was among those with big bottom-line impacts from troubled jobs, particularly the July 31 halt of a South Carolina nuclear megaproject, on which it was construction manager, due to cost issues. Problems on three fixed-price, gas-fired power-plant projects also forced the firm to book a $124-million quarter charge. CEO David Seaton cited “improper estimating, craft productivity and equipment issues” in an Aug. 3 analyst call, with 2017 per-share earnings estimates cut to between $1.40 and $1.70 from $2.25-$2.75. But Fluor isn’t giving up on fixed-price power-sector contracts, and it still has a strong backlog, he said. “Fluor remains a show-me story, despite what had been historically a better track record of execution, potential green shoots in mining and infrastructure and … energy,” said Jamie Cook, Credit Suisse senior analyst. Unexpected energy job losses also forced CB&I to take a $548-million quarter charge and a $304.1-million loss on $1.3 billion in revenue, compared to net income of $115.6 million on $2.2 billion in revenue last year. Babcock & Wilcox also noted a hit to earnings, with $115 million in charges on six renewable-energy projects.

Tutor Perini Corp. exceeded Wall Street expectations, with $30 million in net earnings reported, despite mechanical contracting project writedowns in New York, said CEO Ron Tutor. Revenue fell 4.6%, but backlog is “at an all-time record,” he said. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann is bullish on Jacobs Engineering, with quarter profit, revenue and backlog all up and “cleaner” earnings at CH2M, which Jacobs on Aug. 2 announced it intends to buy, despite the latter firm’s upcoming arbitration over an abandoned Australia power-plant contract. He terms it “a key risk that remains an overhang on the transaction, though well telegraphed by management.”

