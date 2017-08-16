The Cost in Lives of Inaction on Work Zone Safety Barriers

Last October, Brandon Fiscus was at work for E&B Paving, patching the surface of I-65 in Hobart, Ind., when an SUV struck and killed him. State officials are still investigating what happened, but one aspect of the tragedy is clear: The only protection that separated Fiscus from the speeding cars was orange drums and signs that warned motorists to be careful. It wasn’t enough.

When it comes to ensuring safety in a roadway construction zone, the most critical factor is to separate the workers and the motorists. Sadly, two people are killed and more than 100 are injured, on average, in U.S. work zones every day. Most of them are motorists and passengers, but workers are a significant portion.

There have been persistent calls, mostly from private-sector construction companies, for the increased use of “positive separation”—that is, physical barriers—between workers and traffic. Indeed, the demand for increased protection was significant enough that Congress intervened. In each of the past two surface-transportation laws, Congress directed the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to update its safety standards to require positive separation in certain hazardous situations, unless an engineering study determined otherwise.

However, the FHWA did not respond to the 2012 mandates. So, Congress reinserted language in 2015’s FAST Act that basically said, “Do it now!” Yet nearly two years later, the agency still hasn’t followed through. The private sector is eager to collaborate with the FHWA to implement the regulations, but, to date, there has been little response.

The construction industry understands that the use of concrete-and-steel barriers is more expensive than plastic cones and drums and that their use is required only under certain conditions. However, we know that, each year, 50 to 60 workers are struck and killed by vehicles. We also know that the use of positive separation can have a dramatic effect in reducing those deaths and many, many more injuries. And we know that, once positive separation becomes commonplace, it simply becomes the way of doing business. In fact, repeated use drives down the cost.

This isn’t the first time the adoption of safety measures has been considered to be too expensive or didn’t make financial sense after a cost-benefit analysis. Time and again, experience has proven that, once a sound safety practice becomes the way of doing business, concerns over added costs go away, the value of human life increases and a standard operating procedure is born.

Consider the hardhat. While developed and patented in the early 1900s and mandated for use in the 1930s, the hardhat wasn’t adopted as standard worksite practice until the 1950s.

High-visibility garments are a recent example. While red and orange vests were common for flaggers, most roadway construction workers did not wear them until eight to 10 years ago. It wasn’t until 2009 that the industry adopted the practice and federal safety officials began effectively enforcing industry use of high-visibility garments.

Today’s market offers movable concrete-and-steel barriers and other safety products that can be quickly deployed and retrieved to open and close lanes, accommodating roadwork and rush-hour traffic. However, outdated policies and practices hinder their use. We are convinced that the increased use of positive separation needs to move from being an exceptional practice to becoming standard practice.

We are encouraged by what we hear from President Trump about improving America’s infrastructure. Keeping workers and motorists safe during those improvements should be a critical part of that plan. When the president came to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation this summer, he signaled a not-business-as-usual approach and promised to expedite transportation improvement projects by streamlining the lengthy review and approval process. Highway contractors and traffic safety manufacturers are ready to work in partnership with the administration to implement innovative ideas and emerging technologies. They offer a new way of doing business on behalf of U.S. motorists and our industry’s workers.

