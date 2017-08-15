Pulse: Project News for the Week of August 21, 2017

Planning

Connecticut Poquonock Commons LLC is planning to develop the Villages at Poquonock condominiums, located at 1857 and 1875 Poquonock Ave. in Windsor. The condo component of the development will include eight single-story buildings, containing 192 condos. There will be separate phases comprising townhouses and single-family homes. Associated Architects P.C. are designing the condo buildings. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Poquonock Commons LLC, Attn: Mark Ferraina, Principal, 126 West St., Windsor, 06095. DR#15-00495931.

Kansas 29 Fairlawn LLC is planning to build Wheatfield Village, a mixed-use complex on a 14.7-acre site at Southwest 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka. The development will include a four-story, 84-room, 134,257-sq-ft TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel, a 34,451-sq-ft, nine-screen B&B Theatre, and a four-story, 201,827-sq-ft, 178-unit apartment complex. Schwerdt Design Group is the designer. The project is valued at $93 million. 29 Fairlawn, LLC, Attn: Jim Klausman or Butch Eaton, 3024 Southwest Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, 66614. DR#17-00735991.

Kentucky Morehead State University is planning to construct a veterinary clinical sciences center in Morehead. The site has not yet been selected. The facility will house the veterinary technology program to prepare students for careers in veterinary practice, laboratory animal institutional practice, and biosecurity institutional practice. The project is valued at $13.8 million. Morehead State University, Attn: Terry White, Construction Manager, 180 Martindale Dr., Morehead, 40351. DR#08-00753550.

Maryland Toll Brothers Apartment Living is planning to build Greentree Housing, a 309-unit residential development in Bethesda. The 75-acre site is located near the intersection of Interstate 495 and Greentree Road. Currently, the site is occupied by four WMAL radio towers, which will be dismantled once the development is fully approved. Toll Brothers wants to construct 159 single-family homes and 150 townhouses, along with a dog park. Torti Gallas and Partners is the designer of the project, which as been valued at between $65 million and $75 million. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, 250 Gibraltar Rd., Horsham, Pa. 19044. DR#15-00685790.

New Mexico The City of Roswell is planning to construct a recreation center and aquatics complex to replace the Yucca Recreation Center. The project will include a group fitness room and two full-size gyms that can accommodate indoor soccer or be subdivided into four basketball courts. The aquatics facility will include an eight-lane indoor pool, seating for 200 people and a large, outdoor swim area with a large tube slide. Huitt Zollars & Associates is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $20 million. City of Roswell, Attn: Kevin Dillon, Project Manager, 425 N. Richardson, Roswell, 88201. DR#15-00671277.

North Dakota Light of Christ Catholic School is planning to build St. Mary’s Central High School, in Bismarck. Armstrong, Torseth, Skold and Rydeen Inc. is the designer of the building. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Light of Christ Catholic School, Attn: Gerald Vetter, President, 1025 N. Second St., Bismarck, 58501. DR#16-00461876.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Idaho Engineered Structures Inc. is now in phase-one construction of the City of Boise’s fire training complex. This phase includes a five-story tower, for training firefighters in multistory commercial settings; a building that mimics a home, for live-fire exercises; a classroom building; and a structure that will house the department’s recruit academy and equipment storage. Cole Architects LLC is the designer of the project, the value of which has been estimated at $11.5 million. Engineered Structures Inc., 3330 E. Louise Dr., Meridian, 83642. DR#14-00692279.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 9/12 The City of Modesto is requesting qualifications from contractors interested in realigning the existing River Trunk, moving it away from its current location, adjacent to the Tuolumne River, and into the public right-of-way. As part of the realignment project, a large pump station is required to receive gravity flows and convey flows through pressurized force mains under Highway 99 to a new gravity system along Tuolumne Boulevard and Colorado Avenue. The project is valued at $45 million. City of Modesto, Attn: Stephanie Lopez, City Clerk, P.O. Box 642, Modesto, 95353. DR#17-00714244.

Colorado 9/14 Denver Water is requesting qualifications from engineers interested in consulting on quality-assurance, quality-control aspects of the Gross Reservoir expansion project. The project entails raising the Gross Dam by 131 ft, to a final height of 471 ft, and increasing storage volume to about 119,0000 acre-ft from 41,811 acre-ft. A planned downstream roller-compacted concrete-buttress raise, matching the existing curvature of the dam, will require more than 900,000 cu yd of RCC. The raise will involve foundation preparation, RCC construction, outlet-works modification, spillway construction and mechanical-electrical-operations enhancements. The project is valued at $260 million. Denver Water, Attn: Jeff Martin, Project Engineer, 1600 W. 12th Ave., Denver, 80204. DR#16-00688526.

