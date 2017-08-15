Mountain States Construction NewsMountain States

Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Cheyenne

Cheyenne

Construction Starts Will Rise Slightly in 2018, Lifted by the Commercial Sector

Residential work is expected to be flat, while declines are forecast for the highway and public works sectors.

August 15, 2017
City Grill

Floyd MeeksFloyd Meeks
Board Member at Wyo. Contractors Assn. and Estimator, Project Manager
S&S Builders

The communities in “Laramie County and Cheyenne, in particular, continue to grow, increasing construction demands,” Meeks says. “Last year saw the approval of a local sales tax for infrastructure projects such as road improvements and water and sewer enhancements. Also, state projects enhancing I-80, along with continued growth in housing developments in Cheyenne and throughout Laramie County, make it a good time for construction in Cheyenne.”


Firm in Focus

TDSi – The Design Studio Inc.
1610 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne
Principal Architect: Randy Byers
Design Employees: 5
What’s New: The firm recently designed the renovation and expansion of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, which includes construction of a new greenhouse and conservatory.

