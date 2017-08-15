Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Cheyenne

City Grill

Floyd Meeks

Board Member at Wyo. Contractors Assn. and Estimator, Project Manager

S&S Builders

The communities in “Laramie County and Cheyenne, in particular, continue to grow, increasing construction demands,” Meeks says. “Last year saw the approval of a local sales tax for infrastructure projects such as road improvements and water and sewer enhancements. Also, state projects enhancing I-80, along with continued growth in housing developments in Cheyenne and throughout Laramie County, make it a good time for construction in Cheyenne.”



Firm in Focus

TDSi – The Design Studio Inc.

1610 Pioneer Ave., Cheyenne

Principal Architect: Randy Byers

Design Employees: 5

What’s New: The firm recently designed the renovation and expansion of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, which includes construction of a new greenhouse and conservatory.