Mountain States Snapshot: The Source Hotel

Photographer: Jackie Shumaker Photography

Client: Robin Choate, Client Development Manager, Alliance Construction Solutions

Shumaker captured this form worker while documenting construction progress at The Source Hotel jobsite in Denver last spring. The 88,226-sq-ft, eight-story structure is located in the city’s booming River North neighborhood. The 100-key hotel, which is being built by general contractor Alliance Construction Solutions, Thornton, Colo., has been designed to be LEED certified and includes a pedestrian bridge on the second level that connects it to the existing Source market and culinary complex.

Shumaker created the image with a Canon 1Dx and a 24-70mm f2.8 EF lens at ISO 1600, f22 at 1/1200 sec.