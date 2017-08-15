Mountain States People: Construction business updates for 8/21

GH Phipps Construction Cos. has promoted two employees to key positions in the company’s operational leadership. Roger Treichler becomes vice president of operations-Denver. He has led the firm’s special projects division for the last nine years. Todd Ruff becomes vice president of preconstruction. Ruff has 19 years of experience in preconstruction and was recently named one of ENR Mountain States’ Top Young Professionals.

Phipps also has hired veteran safety professional Robert Saiz as its health, safety and environmental director. Saiz has more than 25 years of safety experience in the heavy-civil, industrial, oil-and-gas and commercial building sectors.



Stanley Consultants elected Marvinetta Hartwig and Helmut Steudel as vice presidents. Hartwig, transportation group manager for Colorado, joined the company in 2016 when Stanley Consultants acquired her transportation engineering firm, Hartwig & Associates. Steudel, director of business development, joined the firm in 2016.



Denver’s Encore Electric Inc. has hired Meg VanderLaan as part of its executive leadership team in the newly created role of chief marketing officer. VanderLaan has directed marketing and communications programs for companies in engineering, construction and manufacturing. She was formerly the chief communications officer with MWH Global (now part of Stantec).



Rick Kinning, chairman and CEO of RK, was awarded an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the family business category. Award winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, prominent CEOs, investors and other business leaders.



Lucas Mallory has been appointed director of business development and Steve Kovach has assumed leadership of the special projects division at PCL Construction Services Inc. in Denver.



Design firm DLR Group has added 14 design professionals to its Denver office. Recent hires and their specialties include: Patrick Beaton, architecture; Neal Bohnen, structural; Michael Clark, architecture; Natalie Hill, interiors; Adam Kezziah, architecture; Alexandra Marschman, interiors; Carmen Mazzant, electrical; Poojitha Ramalingachar, architecture; Madeline Sapyta, interiors; Jeannie States, administrative; Benjamin Strain, architecture; Travis Taullie, electrical; Tiffany Vieth, architecture; and Kyle Yardley, architecture.



GE Johnson Construction Co. has hired project development professionals Bryan Sculthorpe and Caryn Becker. Sculthorpe will oversee strategic pursuits across Colorado, while Becker joins the company as senior project development manager.



Sheva Willoughby, an architect with Colorado Springs-based architectural and interior design firm RTA Architects, recently passed all seven divisions of the Architect Registration Examination and has earned the title of architect. Willoughby joined RTA in 2010 and has wide variety of design experience, including education, commercial, health care, tourism projects and historic preservation.



HNTB has hired Michael Bogonovich as a senior systems project engineer. Previously, Bogonovich worked with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a program manager. Michael Haverstick comes to the firm as a positive train control (PTC) systems project engineer. Before joining HNTB, he worked with the Regional Transportation District as communication system project and technical lead for Denver’s Eagle P3 project.



Michelle Huey recently joined D.L. Adams Associates as an acoustical consultant in the firm’s Denver office. Huey is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in architectural engineering. She received the 2017 Robert Bradford Newman Student Medal for Merit in Architectural Acoustics.



Daniel Johnson, a principal dam and hydropower engineer with AECOM, has received the President’s Award from the U.S. Society on Dams, an organization dedicated to advancing the role of dam and levee systems and building the community of practice.



Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has added two team members to its Denver studio. Jola Pieslak joins as a project architect and Zachary Carson as a design architect. Pieslak worked as an architect at BOSS.architecture and a job captain at Studio Completiva in Denver. Carson spent the last five years working on master planning, interior design, branding and urban and university projects. Most recently, he worked as project coordinator for Perkins+Will.

Also at R+B, two designers recently passed the architect registration exam. Dana Ellis has been with R+B since 2008 as a project manager and studio manager. Project architect Tim Owen does design development, maintains graphic management standards and performs software remodeling.