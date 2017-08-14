MidAtlantic Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Aug 21

Planning

Delaware

A planned redevelopment of AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical’s Wilmington campus includes consolidating and moving the company’s operations into two renovated buildings, totaling 380,000 sq ft. The $15-million to $25-million project also could include residential and hotel space. A lease-back agreement was recently made final, and the full scope of work is being determined. The site is approved for an additional 900,000 sq ft of buildings beyond the AstraZeneca facilities. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, Wilmington, 19803-2902. DR#201700711477v1.



Washington, D.C.

Global Sports Ventures plans to build a cricket stadium at an undetermined location in the Washington, D.C., area., The design-bid-build project, estimated at $70 million to $125 million, is scheduled to be built in time for the launch of a new eight-team cricket league in 2020. The project also could include as much as $100 million worth of other facilities, such as parking, restaurants, hotels, retail, residential and office space. Global Sports Ventures, 200 East Street Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., 19053-7680. DR#201700718413v1.



Washington, D.C.

Boston Properties plans to renovate/redevelop 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. The $25-million to $50-million design-bid-build project involves renovating a 12-story office building with three restaurants on the street level and a two-level, below-grade garage that totals 315,371 sq ft. The project’s advancement is pending lease vacancies. Boston Properties, 2200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20037-1701. DR#201700686035v1.



Maryland

Bainbridge Cos. has proposed a five-story, 224-unit residential building at 1100 Key Highway in Baltimore. The $25-million to $50-million project includes site preparation, earthwork, grading, excavation and fill, utility services, water distribution and sanitary sewerage and drainage work. Hord Coplan Macht LLC is the architect. Site plans are under review by the planning department, and advancement is scheduled for October. Bainbridge Cos., 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Ste. 410, Bethesda, 20814-6502. DR#201700702784.



Pennsylvania

United Fiber & Data plans to build the UFD Pennsylvania Data Center in York. The $30-million, design-bid-build project includes a facility that will house 40,000 sq ft of information storage space. Warehaus is the architect. Planning is continuing, and the construction schedule has not yet been determined. The property has been purchased, and state funds have been received. United Fiber & Data, 210 York St., Ste. 200, York, 17403-1536. DR#201400607488v9.



Virginia

Amazon.com and the Conlan Co. are building a 1-million-sq-ft Amazon e-commerce warehouse and distribution center in the White Hall Commerce Center in Stephenson. The contract method is not yet determined, and final approvals are in process for the $25-million to $50-million project. Amazon.com, 1200 12th Ave. S, P.O. Box 81226, Seattle, 98144-2712; Conlan Co., 1800 Parkway Place SE, Ste. 1010, Marietta, Ga., 20067-8293. DR#201700682928v1.



Virginia

The Pentagon Memorial Fund plans to build the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington. The proposed $75-million project would be located in the flight path of American Airlines Flight 77 and adjacent to the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. The 130,000-sq-ft project includes exhibition spaces, classrooms, an auditorium, sky terrace, reflection room and office. The project is pending planning and zoning approvals. The architect is Fentress Architects Inc. Pentagon Memorial Fund, 1 North Rotary Rd., Arlington, 22202. DR#201700682591v1.