MidAtlantic City Scoop: Construction Starts in Richmond

City Grill

Kurt Weinfurther

Senior Vice President

Donley’s LLC

Investment in all building types is keeping the Richmond and central Virginia markets busy, Weinfurther says. “There continues to be a steady flow of work in the private sector with office and residential as well as health care markets,” he says.

Most notably, Dominion Energy broke ground on a 21-story office tower that will be downtown Richmond’s tallest tower when it is completed in early 2019. The nearly 1-million-sq-ft tower, which Hourigan Construction is building, includes 5,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor and offices for more than 1,000 employees. A decision about building a second, adjacent tower will be made in 2019.

Richmond’s health care market is active. VCU Health has three significant projects in the works: an ambulatory-care facility and 1,200-space parking deck; an inpatient bed tower and 2,100-space parking deck; and a joint venture with Sheltering Arms Hospital for a 114-bed hospital in the West Creek Office Park.

Weinfurther says, “There is a great deal of activity in the government and educational markets with the new General Assembly building and Virginia Central Forensic Lab expansion and renovation, along with new buildings and renovations underway or planned for VCU [and the] University of Richmond.”



Firm in Focus

Hourigan Construction

411 E. Franklin St., Richmond

Mid-Atlantic Business Unit Leaders: Mark Hourigan, CEO; Todd Donaldson, President

Founded: 1993

What’s New: Besides building Dominion Energy’s headquarters, Hourigan recently completed several education projects. They include: an academic building for The New Community School; a phased classroom building renovation for J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College; a STEM facility for Virginia Wesleyan University; and a student union-student housing building for Union Presbyterian Seminary. Hourigan is taking an active role in the booming redevelopment sector, working on several adaptive reuse projects of historic spaces and large commercial renovations, such as the former Media General building in downtown Richmond. The firm, which has offices in Richmond and Virginia Beach, has completed more than 500 projects, including Stone Brewing’s East Coast production and distribution facility in Richmond.