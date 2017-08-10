Germany-Based Bauer Take Green Worldwide

Twenty-five years ago, German contracting and industrial giant Bauer AG, based near Munich, formed a corporate unit to contend with contamination on its global construction sites. Today, that unit is thriving, serving its municipal and industrial clients in the areas of remediation, waste management, water-wastewater treatment and natural-resource protection. Making its debut on this year’s Top 200 list, Bauer Resources GmbH (No.49) reported about $232 million in global revenue.

The company has five soil-treatment centers in Germany, its largest market, generating 64% of total revenue. Its clients include former U.S. and NATO installations as well as automakers BMW and Audi. Currently, Bauer is remediating more than 30 military sites, says Dennis Alexandersen, international business development manager. In Leuna, a center of chemicals production in eastern Germany, Bauer says it is developing the world’s first industrial-scale biovertical filter for groundwater remediation (see photo). “Featuring nature-like biological remediation technology, the bio-filter system offers a more effective, environmentally friendlier and cheaper alternative to conventional … treatment technologies,” Stefanie Apelt, site manager at Leuna, told visiting officials earlier this year.

The spin-off’s business has expanded worldwide. For example, the Middle East last year generated 18% of its revenue, primarily to support oil and gas clients as prices inch back up. The firm’s most well-known project in the region involves the Nimr oil field in Oman, Alexandersen notes; there, extracting oil requires about 10 barrels of water for every barrel of oil produced. Bauer designed, built and financed a 360-acre wetland oasis—now one of the world’s largest natural filtration projects—to treat hydrocarbon-contaminated water. Microorganisms and algae reduce contamination to 0.5 ppm from 300 ppm—almost non-detectable, says Alexandersen. Until 2031, Bauer will operate the site, which processes 115,000 cu meters of brackish water a day. Further, the German firm has teamed with U.S. metals giant Alcoa to commercialize similar natural water-treatment technology at facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania. The company’s Americas work, which includes water supply to breweries, generated 7% of last year’s revenue. In Africa, which accounted for about 5% of revenue, Bauer has built solar-based defluoridation plants in Ghana to reduce naturally occurring fluoride in drinking water.

With global uncertainty, the company’s backlog fell 6% in 2016 and its parent’s stock price dropped 33% by year-end, according to its annual report. But the environmental unit sees an increased need for soil and groundwater remediation in Europe and potential to grow its small footprint in Asia.



