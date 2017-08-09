Industrial Leads for the Week of August 14, 2017

California Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. is planning to establish a new brewery in the proposed Big Wave development in Half Moon Bay. The project scope includes fit-out of a 15,000-sq-ft leased shell building and purchase and installation of drainage systems, process piping, glycol chillers, carbon-dioxide compressors and walk-in coolers. The brewery will have the capacity to produce 18,000 barrels of beer per year. BBI Construction has been selected to provide general construction services for the shell building, and Half Moon Bay Brewing will manage construction of the building fit-out. Shell building construction is expected to begin in mid- to late September 2017. Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., P.O. Box 879, El Granada, 94018. IR#CA170706.



Maine Ducktrap River of Maine is planning to expand its 66,000-sq-ft smoked- seafood processing facility in Belfast. The project scope includes renovation of an adjacent 26,000-sq-ft building; installation of flooring with a drainage system; and purchase and installation of refrigeration, conveyance, cleaning, cutting, smoking and packaging equipment. A design-build firm for the building will be selected from a predefined short list that includes Sheridan Construction Corp. Ducktrap River will purchase refrigeration and processing equipment and contract for installation services. Construction is expected to begin in August 2017. Ducktrap River of Maine, 57 Little River Dr., Belfast, 04915. IR#ME170701.



Michigan and Mississippi SynSel Energy Inc. is considering constructing a biorefinery at the closed Smurfit-Stone Paper Mill site in Ontonagon, Mich., and in Lumberton, Miss. The project scope includes construction of building space and equipment foundations; purchase and erection of structural steel and fuel-storage tanks; and purchase and installation of wood-waste receiving, sizing and moisture-control equipment, hydropyrolysis and hydroconversion reactors, and distillation and separation equipment and systems. Stantec Inc. and Cohen Architecture Co. are providing some engineering and architectural services for the projects. Construction of the Ontonagon plant is expected to begin first; a schedule will be developed following receipt of funding. The plants are designed to process wood waste to produce synthetic gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. The estimated EPC cost is $300 million. SynSel Energy, Inc., 445 West Fullerton Ave., Elmhurst, Ill. 60126. IR#MI170711.

