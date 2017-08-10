Water & DamsEnvironmentTexas & Louisiana Construction ProjectsProjects
Rising Challenge

Native American Band Abandons Eroding Home

Isle de Jean Charles Band

Isle de Jean Charles Band To Leave Home

PHOTO: COURTESY KAREN GADBOIS

August 10, 2017
KEYWORDS erosion / Sea-Level Rise
Reprints
No Comments

Sea-Level Rise LogoIn a move that likely will be repeated by dozens of coastal communities over the next century, the Isle de Jean Charles band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Indians has decided to move from their home of more than 200 years before it erodes away. Isle de Jean Charles, an island in the wetlands of southeastern Louisiana, has shrunk to just a quarter-mile from four miles wide over the past century because of erosion, subsidence and sea-level rise. In 2016, the island’s remaining 25 families received a $48-million federal climate-resiliency grant to relocate the whole community to an inland Louisiana area that will be protected by a levee system.


How Engineers Are Preparing for Sea-Level Rise

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article