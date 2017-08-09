Istanbul Mega-Airport is First Non-North America Infrastructure Project to Seek Sustainable Rating

The 76-million-sq-meter Istanbul New Airport, set to be the world’s largest when finished by 2028, also may be the first infrastructure project beyond North America to gain an Envision sustainability rating from the U.S.-based Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure. Green features of the airport, whose estimated $14-billion first phase could open in late 2018, include Turkey’s first deicing wastewater-treatment plant and a greenhouse-gas inventory system. ISI has verified Envision ratings for 37 infrastructure projects, with 40 others now in process, says a spokeswoman.