Texas & Louisiana People: Construction business updates for 8/14

Joseph A. Cutillo has been named CEO and a member of the board of directors at Sterling Construction Co. in The Woodlands, Texas. Before joining Sterling in October 2015, Cutillo was president and CEO of Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC.





Michael J. DeGruy has been appointed to the newly created position of chief operating officer at Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC, Metairie, La. DeGruy previously served as the company’s vice president of construction management since 2005.

The firm also has hired two recent construction management graduates of Louisiana State University—Tommy Brown and Daniel Johnson—as assistant project managers.



Srinath Pai Kasturi has been promoted to executive vice president at Cadence McShane Construction Co. He joined the firm in 2002.



TDIndustries, Dallas, has promoted Hattie Peterson to senior vice president of marketing and communications. She has led the department at TD since 2014.

In addition, Carson Montgomery was elevated to senior vice president of the multifamily team. Montgomery, who has served as vice president of multifamily for the past two years, has been with the firm for 17 years.

TD promoted Andrew Kobe to vice president and business manager for process solutions. Kobe has led preconstruction and sales for process solutions since February 2015. He began his career at TD as a summer intern in 2008.

TD also hired Amy Messersmith as chief people officer. She previously worked at Pizza Hut as chief people officer and, before that, as senior director of human resources at PepsiCo Corporate.



Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC, New Orleans, has named Robert Senior as vice president of heavy construction. Senior has been with the firm since 2003 and will be responsible for management of all heavy construction field and office operations.





Corgan has hired two employees. David Euscher has joined as vice president of interiors in the firm’s Houston office. Chris Grossnicklaus has joined the Dallas office as a senior associate in health care.

Gay M. Knipper joined HNTB Corp.’s New Orleans office as senior program manager and vice president specializing in program and construction management.

Stephen Knobbe has been named the firm’s North Texas office leader. Knobbe, a vice president, joined the firm in 2007.

Michelle Dippel has rejoined HNTB as the South and Central Texas office leader and vice president. At her previous firm, Dippel worked as national director of transportation environmental services.

Mark Lobel has joined HNTB’s Dallas office as a senior project manager for aviation architecture.



The Texas division of McCarthy Building Cos. recently hired Wendell Rychlik as vice president of business development for the civil business unit. Before joining McCarthy, Rychlik served for more than 10 years as director of business development and marketing for WT Byler Co.



Jacob Gonzalez has been named a vice president in the parking solutions division at Carl Walker, a new division of WGI. He is based in Houston.



Architect David Watkins retired as the health care leader at EYP Health on July 1. He will continue to serve on EYP’s board of directors. Charles Griffin, previously senior principal and studio leader, is now health care leader.



James Selmser has joined AECOM as Texas health care program director in Houston. Selmser was previously the operations director for Broaddus & Associates.







Bill French has joined CORE Safety Group, Dallas, as a director of safety services. French has more than nine years of experience and a degree in safety management.



Bryan Hodnett has been named director of business development for DonahueFavret Contractors in Mandeville, La. He had been a senior project manager.







ARC Abatement has promoted Lee Patterson from senior project manager in Denver to general manager in Baton Rouge. Patterson is general manager of ARC’s central and southern Louisiana office, which serves Baton Rouge, New Orleans and areas in between. He joined ARC in early 2016 in the Denver office as senior project manager.





McKim & Creed Inc. has hired David Spradley as a geomatics project manager in Houston. He has 30 years of experience in the geospatial information industry.







Jeffrey Brown has joined the Dallas office of Structure Tone Southwest as director of business development. Brown was previously with CBRE.



Yunuen “J.R.” Garcia has joined CobbFendley as structural design manager. Garcia has more than 16 years of structural design experience.



Karen Krauskopf has joined Gensler’s Austin office as design manager. She previously served in a variety of leadership roles for several design practices and founded her own architecture firm.



Marcel Quimby has joined Gensler’s Dallas office to help expand the firm’s historic preservation practice across all market sectors. Her 35-year career includes, most recently, a position as partner with Quimby McCoy Preservation Architecture LLP from 2007-2017.



Thomas T. Davis Jr. has joined Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. as a program manager for the Aldine ISD bond program. Davis has more than 10 years of experience in architecture, engineering management and project management.



Megan Forbes has joined Pogue Construction in McKinney, Texas, as talent development manager. Forbes comes to Pogue after 10 years of experience in local school districts as an elementary school teacher and an assistant principal.



Senior project managers Ken Carper and Steve McCaskie have joined Freese and Nichols’ water resources resiliency design group.

Jeremy Gaston has joined the firm as a senior treatment project manager in Pearland, Texas.

Tim Vermillion has joined Freese and Nichols as a senior environmental scientist in Oklahoma City.



Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing has made several new hires. Michael Stover and Roberto Romero have joined the Austin and Houston offices, respectively, as project coordinators in the roofing and sheet metal department. Peter Pantusa joins the Houston office as a project coordinator in the waterproofing and caulking department. Julianne Lute joined the Dallas office as administrative assistant in the safety department. Jay Whitson has joined the Dallas office as project estimator in the roofing and sheet metal department. Codie Waddell joins the Dallas office as project estimator in the roof maintenance and leak repair department.



Tommy Foster has joined Neel-Schaffer Inc.’s Arlington, Texas, office as a transportation engineer. He has more than 12 years of experience in transportation engineering and project management.



Colby Cox has joined EMJ Corp., Dallas, as general counsel, providing legal counsel to EMJ and its family of companies for operations and risk management. Most recently, he served as vice president and general counsel for JE Dunn Construction.



Skanska has promoted Matt McCaffrey to project executive in Houston. He began his career with Skanska as an intern in 2003 and most recently served as senior project manager.

Gilbane announced new hires in its Houston office. Aramide Alaka has joined the firm as a project engineer 1. Alaka was previously an intern with Smith-Charles Associates in Washington, D.C. Michael Ames joined Gilbane as a superintendent 2, with more than 15 years of field construction experience.

C1S, Dallas, has hired three new employees. Mehdi Ben-Ayed has joined the firm as an electrical engineer in training. He is a recent graduate of the University of Missouri. Brooke Holley joins the firm as a mechanical designer. She has 15 years of industry experience. Gil Lopez joined as construction superintendent. Lopez is a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps and has more than 20 years of construction industry experience.



Dave Scullin has joined the Austin Industries Inc. board of directors. Scullin currently serves as the president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas, the state’s largest public foundation.