On the Scene: Texas & Louisiana Industry Events for August 2017

Freese and Nichols Inc.’s Mayan pyramid sculpture was named Best Architectural Icon in AIA Houston’s 31st annual Sandcastle Competition held at Galveston’s East Beach on June 3. More than 60 teams competed in the event, which benefits AIA Houston and the ArCH Foundation.

EE Reed Construction LP recently volunteered at Lunches of Love in Rosenberg, Texas. The team prepared and packed 4,000 lunches that were delivered to area children. Lunches of Love, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, works to mitigate childhood hunger in Fort Bend County by providing a free nutritious sack lunch during extended school holidays and weekends.

Members of the clergy and church officials dedicate the new St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on March 26. The owner’s design goals, which included an aged limestone and brick motif and several Gothic-style archways, required that precast concrete be used on the building.

Gate Precast designers worked with project engineers to eliminate much of the steel specified in the original design by using load-bearing precast panels. “Through design-assist, we easily modified the panels to become load bearing instead of suspended from steel, which saved us nearly $350,000 in steel costs,” says David Hebert, principal at GraceHebert Architects, the project architect.

In July, C1S, a Dallas-based engineering and construction firm, donated a vacuum system to the SPCA of Texas. The system, designed for finishing buildings, was never used and will allow the SPCA to keep its facilities clean. The donation is one of several ways that C1S supports the SPCA. This winter, C1S will sponsor and host a “Bark and Build” competition in which volunteers will design and build a state-of-the-art doghouse that will be donated to charity. All proceeds will benefit the SPCA.

Officials broke ground on Houston Independent School District’s Barbara Jordan High School for Careers on May 9. The school, designed by Corgan and the first of its kind in Houston, will house a regional career hub and accommodate students from eight area high schools.