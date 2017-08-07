Keast & Hood Principal Emeritus Dies At 88

Carl A. Baumert, Jr., Keast & Hood principal emeritus, died on July 11 in Delaware County, Pa. He was 88.

Baumert joined the Philadelphia-based structural engineering firm in 1956 and served as a principal of the firm from 1963 to 1995. He continued as a senior consultant from 1995 until his retirement in December 2014. Baumert was known for his historic preservation work, including serving as the lead structural consultant on the restoration of Philadelphia’s City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and several other iconic buildings in the city. He also served on several committees for the American Society of Civil Engineers Philadelphia Section and was named the section’s 2011 Structural Engineer of the Year. In 2012, Baumert entered the Delaware Valley Engineering Hall of Fame.

After graduating from the Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) in 1951, Baumert served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1951-1953 at Fort Belvoir, Va., and in the Korean War.