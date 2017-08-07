Texas & Louisiana Snapshot: University Boulevard Extension Project

Photographer: Jonathan McCulley

Submitted By: Jayendran Srinivasan

Public Relations and Social Media Manager, LAN

The city of Sugar Land’s University Boulevard Extension project features a four-lane, divided, north-south connector that extends University Boulevard north from the U.S. 90A intersection. It also includes a new bridge over Oyster Creek and a new Union Pacific Railroad spur.

Pictured in the foreground are the columns for one of the reinforced concrete bents on the bridge, while the background shows the drilling rig installing rigid inclusions—12-in.-dia, grouted, buried piers to stiffen the base soil for the mechanically stabilized earth walls, explains photographer McCulley, who took the photo using his Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Spacing for the inclusions at this location was nearly 3.5 ft, drilled to a depth of around 45 ft to 50 ft, he says.

“I took multiple pictures of the drilling rig by itself, but I liked this perspective because the columns helped frame the shot on the sides, and the tire tracks, semi-mirroring the temporary formwork for the bent cap above, framed the shot from below and above,” McCulley says.