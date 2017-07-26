Construction Economics for the Week of July 31, 2017

ENR’s 20-city average cost indexes, wages and materials prices. Historical data and details for ENR’s 20 cities can be found at ENR.com/economics
View the Construction Economics PDF (subscription required)
Because it can moderate the damaging effects of earthquakes, base-isolation is a technique used primarily in seismically active regions. ENR takes a look at some of the largest applications of base-isolation technologies in the world.
Copyright ©2017. All Rights Reserved BNP Media.
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing