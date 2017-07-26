Pulse: Project News for the Week of July 31, 2017

Planning

Alabama America’s First Federal Credit Union is planning to build a four-story, 45,000-sq-ft addition to its corporate headquarters in Birmingham. Williams Blackstock Architects is the designer, and the addition is valued at $19 million. Brasfield & Gorrie has been selected as the general contractor. America’s First Federal Credit Union, 1200 Fourth Ave. N., Birmingham, 35203. DR#17-00671163.

Delaware The Ingerman Group has started converting the former Layton Home for the Aged in Wilmington into the Pearl Veterans Homeless Shelter. The four-story, 48,000-sq-ft building will be converted into 51 apartments, 10 offices and a conference room for community groups. The owner is The Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans. The designer is Architectural Alliance, and the project is valued at $10 million. The Ingerman Group, Attn: Edward Coupe, Project Manager, 5 Powell Lane, Collingswood, N.J. 08108. DR#16-00429145.

Minnesota Sherman Associates is planning to build the Fridley Northstar Station East apartments in Fridley. The three-story, 169,717-sq-ft building will contain 90 units and 120 parking spaces. The designer is Kaas Wilson Architects. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Sherman Associates, 233 Park Ave., Minneapolis, 55415. DR#17-00666672.

Ohio Treplus Communities is planning to construct Morehead Farms Senior Apartments and the Trilogy Health Nursing Facility in Pickerington. The complex will include 108 senior apartment units as well as an 88,000-sq-ft nursing facility with 103 beds. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Treplus Communities, 1515 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, 43204. DR#16-00683003.

Oregon The Oregon Dept. of Parks & Recreation is planning to convert an abandoned rail line into the Salmonberry Trail. The 86-mile-long trail will extend from the town of Banks west to the city of Tillamook on the coast. The rail line was destroyed by a series of rainstorms in 2007. Parametrix, Inc. is doing the engineering work. The project is valued at between $10 million and $50 million. Oregon Dept. of Parks & Recreation, Attn: Margie Becker, 725 Summer St. N.E., Salem, 97301. DR#17-00627959.

Texas ExxonMobil and SABIC Americas are planning to build the world’s largest ethylene cracker plant near Portland. The plant will be capable of producing 1.8 million tons of ethylene per year. Its output will feed plants that produce monoethylene glycol and polyethylene, which are used to make polyester for clothing, bottles and construction materials. The 1,300-acre site at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2986 and U.S. Highway 181 has deep-water access and pipeline and railway infrastructure. Site preparation may get underway during the fall of 2017, and the plant could resume operating in 2021. The estimated construction cost is $10 billion. Exxon Co USA, 4545 Fuller Drive, Irving, 75038. DR#17-00508898.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Maine Cianbro Corp. has begun carrying out a structural repair project at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. The project entails repair or modernization of 1,263 ft of pile-supported open-wharf structures, originally constructed in 1943, with the intent of restoring the load-carrying capacity of the portal crane-rail system along the waterfront. The work includes removal and disposal of existing timber-fender system; dredging; providing steel sheet-pile and rock-socketed king piles with concrete shutter-panel bulkheads and rock-anchored tie-back system; extending storm-drainage discharge pipes through the bulkhead; and providing driven-steel H-Piles (support piles) through existing wharf deck to strengthen existing crane rail beams. The project is valued at $28.8 million. Cianbro Corp., One Hunnewell Square, Pittsfield, 04967. DR#16-00561573.

Utah Okland Construction has started building the headquarters building for Young Living Essential Oils in Lehi. The five-story, 263,00-sq-ft structural-steel-frame building is located on a 27-acre site, with 3.6 acres of demonstration gardens. The designer is Scholz & Associates, and the project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Okland Construction, 1978 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, 84115. DR#17-00655924.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Illinois 8/10 Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 is seeking subcontractor bidders to carry out the expansion to the Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire. The project entails constructing a three-story, 60,000-sq-ft addition to the east school building. The project has been designed by Wight & Co., and Gilbane Building Co. is the agency construction manager. The project is valued at $28 million. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125, Two Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire, 60069. DR#17-00615828.

Florida 8/30 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out the Plata Flood Control Dorado Bridge channel-widening project. The work includes the construction of a boat ramp, recreation berm, approximately 1,017 meters of channel excavation, approximately 910 m of levee construction with temporary opening and seepage filters, electrical line replacement, stone protection and scour protection (armoring) under Dorado Bridge. The project is valued at $25 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Clarence Dingle, 701 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, 32207. DR#17-00703637.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.