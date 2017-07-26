Product Snapshot: Tool Bag and Grade Controls

Cordless Jobsite Blower: Lightweight

The GBL18V-71B Blower has a 71-cfm rating with an airflow speed of 167 mph. The cordless blower runs on Bosch’s 18V battery platform and has a runtime of 54 minutes at low speed and 30 minutes at high speed. It comes with three nozzle attachments, including a debris-collection tube. Sporting an erogonomic handle, the tool weighs only 2.4 lb without the battery attached.

Backhoe Loader: Updated Features

Deere’s 310SL HL, 410L and 710L backhoe loaders are now available with new features. The machines now have a precision mode that allows for reduced-speed hydraulics when operating the backhoe. The pilot controller has been improved, offering smoother operation when accelerating or decelerating. The rear hydraulic coupler has also been redesigned, greatly reducing the amount of time it takes to switch out attachments.

Tool Bag: Durable Material

The Arsenal 5517 tool pouch is made of abrasion-resistant material and features a one-hand snap cover for easy access. The bag’s buckle can easily attach to standard tool belts and fall-protection harnesses, and it features two D-rings on the holster. The bag has two tool loops to carry larger tools and a maximum carrying capacity of 5 lb. The interior pouch has eight slots for tool organization and a fleece-lined pocket for cellphones or other mobile devices.

Dozer Grade Controls: Available as a Retrofit

Case M-Series Dozers are now available with SiteControl CoPilot machine controls. The system can automatically maintain preset grade and slope without further input from the operator. An in-cab display provides real-time information on performance. The machine controls are available as a factory-installed option or as a retrofit kit. The system can also be integrated into broader jobsite machine-control systems and is compatible with existing 2D and 3D grade control Leica displays. External lasers, masts and GPS receivers are not required.

