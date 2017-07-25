New England People: Construction business updates for 07/31

Phil Brake is now leading HNTB’s Northeast division, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Based in Boston, Brake formerly served as New England district leader and Massachusetts office leader. Brake’s expertise includes engineering and construction management as well as transportation systems such as railroad corridor planning. He joined HNTB in 2002.



Muriel Robinette has joined GZA’s Bedford, N.H., office. Robinette specializes in strategic environmental consulting, environmental forensics and cost allocation services for clients facing remediation, litigation and risk communication challenges. Before joining GZA, she served as a senior principal at several firms and founded her own environmental engineering firm. She also has held positions in government and academia. The University of New Hampshire graduate earned a Ph.D. in mining engineering from the University of Idaho. She also became the first woman honored with UNH’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences’ distinguished alumna award.

GZA also promoted its corporate environmental, health and safety director, Richard Ecord, to principal. He specializes in risk and liability management, emergency response, regulatory interaction, management systems, industrial hygiene and behavioral safety.



Henry Quinlan is chief operating officer at South Coast Improvement Co., the Marion, Mass. general contractor. Overseeing project managers and site superintendents across the firm, Quinlan is devising and implementing optimized workflow systems for projects.

Before joining the firm in 2000, Quinlan coached football at Wagner College for five years and served as assistant director of athletics for two of those years. From 2004 to 2014, he was head football coach at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett and currently is an assistant with the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

The firm also promoted Sean Whalen to senior vice president. Whalen is responsible for building strategic alliances, expanding sales markets and overseeing the sales team.



Engineering firm Harriman hired urban planners Katherine Moore and Lily Perkins-High to work in the firm’s Boston office. Moore and Perkins-High will work on a variety of planning projects, including urban renewal plans, comprehensive master plans, redevelopment strategies and community visioning.



Erland Construction named Charles S. Vaciliou senior vice president and director of client services and Richard F. Jensen as vice president and director of operations. Vaciliou oversees business development and marketing while Jensen is responsible for the day-to-day leadership of all operating groups and the implementation of plans and policies.

The Burlington, Mass.-based construction management and general contractor also named Joel McCarthy hospitality manager and Dan Cobb as advanced technology and life sciences manager.



Stephen Healey joined Gaston Electrical Co. as a senior estimator. Healey will work with existing and new customers on preconstruction for the Norwood, Mass.-based electrical services contractor. He will also mentor team members.