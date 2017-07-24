Taiwanese Rebar Hit With Up to 32% Anti-Dumping Duties

July 24, 2017
Jeff Yoders
The Commerce Dept. announced July 21 that an investigation has found steel concrete reinforcing bar from Taiwan is being sold in the U.S. market at unfair, below-market prices. The agency said that that exporters from Taiwan have sold rebar in the U.S. at prices about 4% to 32% less than fair value. “The U.S. can no longer sit back and watch as its essential industries like steel are destroyed by foreign companies unfairly selling their products in the U.S. markets,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. In 2016, rebar imports from Taiwan were valued at an estimated $53 million, according to Commerce.
