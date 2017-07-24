California Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 31

Bid/Proposal Dates

8/8

Naval Facilities Engineer Command NAVFAC Pacific requests bids by Aug. 8 for design-build services on an aircraft maintenance hangar. The $50-million to $100-million project will construct a SECURE-A Area as part of the hangar facility. Naval Facilities Engineer Command NAVFAC Pacific, 258 Makalapa Drive, Ste. 100, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, 96860. DR#17-00688572.

The Port of Long Beach seeks bids by Aug. 8 for the redevelopment of Pier E Berth E22 wharf and backlands. The project, which has been valued at $121 million, will include demolition of a concrete wharf, construction of a rock dike, drain installation and construction of a pile-supported concrete wharf structure. Port of Long Beach, Thomas Baldwin, Project Manager, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach, Calif., 90802. DR#15-00686099.

8/15

Sacramento County Dept. of Airports seeks bids by Aug. 15 for the design, construction and operation of a new on-airport hotel facility at Sacramento International Airport. The $25-million project will construct an 800,000-sq-ft, five-story building. County of Sacramento Dept. of Airports – Planning and Development, 6900 Airport Blvd., Sacramento, Calif., 95837. DR#17-00680691.

10/5

The city of Honolulu requests bids by Oct. 5 for Waiakamilo Road trunk sewer system improvements. The $80-million project consists of approximately 6,000 ft of sewer mains. City of Honolulu - Budget and Fiscal Services, 530 S. King St., Rm. 115, Honolulu, 96813. DR#17-00647159.



Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in California and Hawaii, visit enr.com/california.