California City Scoop: Construction Starts in Sacramento

Total Construction Spending Expected to Continue Its Steady Growth Pattern in 2017

Retail construction expected to surge, while institutional spending could rise by more than 63%.

July 24, 2017
John WebreJohn Webre
President
Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

“While the Bay Area has reached peak momentum and begins to level off, Sacramento remains an emerging marketplace,” Webre says. Rent increases in the residential markets have attracted investors to the city’s urban infill arena, while downtown has been invigorated by the Golden 1 Center and a hotel/condo complex, he says. Sacramento is also expanding the convention center, adding hotel rooms, investing in riverfront projects and making improvements to Old Sacramento. But the office market remains dormant as rents linger below rates necessary to entice investors, he adds.


Firm in Focus

Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture
3540 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, Calif.
President: John Webre
Architects: 18
Founded: 1950
What’s New: Dreyfuss + Blackford is renovating the Sacramento Municipal Utility District Headquarters. The firm originally designed the mid-century landmark in the late 1950s.

 

