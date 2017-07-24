California City Scoop: Construction Starts in Sacramento

City Grill

John Webre

President

Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

“While the Bay Area has reached peak momentum and begins to level off, Sacramento remains an emerging marketplace,” Webre says. Rent increases in the residential markets have attracted investors to the city’s urban infill arena, while downtown has been invigorated by the Golden 1 Center and a hotel/condo complex, he says. Sacramento is also expanding the convention center, adding hotel rooms, investing in riverfront projects and making improvements to Old Sacramento. But the office market remains dormant as rents linger below rates necessary to entice investors, he adds.



Firm in Focus

Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

3540 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, Calif.

President: John Webre

Architects: 18

Founded: 1950

What’s New: Dreyfuss + Blackford is renovating the Sacramento Municipal Utility District Headquarters. The firm originally designed the mid-century landmark in the late 1950s.