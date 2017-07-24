CaliforniaCalifornia Construction News

California City Scoop: Construction Starts in Honolulu

City Scoop: Honolulu

Total Construction Spending Expected to Climb More Than 27% to $3.8 Billion This Year

Multifamily residential construction is forecast to hit a five-year high, and retail gains are also anticipated.

July 24, 2017
City Grill

Harrison RueHarrison Rue
Development Administrator
City and County of Honolulu, Dept. of Planning and Permitting

Honolulu’s construction industry is expected to continue to thrive. Several large projects are starting in the next year, along with a 20-mile rail project. Construction activity is particularly strong in new luxury residential buildings. “We expect this trend to shift to hotel renovation and new hotel construction in our resort areas of Waikiki and Ko Olina,” Rue says. He also anticipates more building of smaller hotels and single-family homes and a growing interest in transit-oriented development.


Firm in Focus

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co.
605 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu
President: Gerry Majkut
2016 Revenue: $695.6 Million
Founded: 1902
What’s New: The Hawaii general contractor is building the $225-million Kapiolani Residence in Honolulu. The 45-story condo tower and parking garage will be completed near the end of 2018.  

