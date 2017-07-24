Pa. Turnpike Commission Approves Toll Increase

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers across the majority of the 550-mile system. Set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018, the additional revenue will be directed toward Turnpike improvement projects, as well as public transit programs supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

According to PTC, approximately 85 percent of its $500 million capital budget for FY 2017 is focused on renewal, reconstruction and maintenance of highway infrastructure, portions of which have been in continuous use for nearly 80 years. Projects planned or currently underway include the 10.5-mile reconstruction of the Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension in Montgomery County, a new interchange with I-95 in Philadelphia, and the Mon-Fayette Expressway near Pittsburgh.

In addition to reconstruction more than 124 miles of the Turnpike System over the past decade, the PTC has contributed more than $5.6 billion of its toll revenue to help offset the cost of operating and maintaining public transit systems across Pennsylvania.