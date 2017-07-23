Executive News: Hatch Names NYC Subway Veteran To Boost US Footprint

Chicago-based transportation engineer HW Lochner has elevated Chief Operating Officer Jeanne T. Cormier to CEO. A nearly 30-year veteran, she was COO since last year and director of strategic growth. Lochner, with 550 employees, ranks at No. 256 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design firms, reporting about $55 million in 2016 revenue. Cormier, who succeeds Jim Bishop, is based in Hartford, Conn.

Norbert Orth, president and CEO of Dexter + Chaney, a Seattle construction business process management software firm, will join Viewpoint Construction Software as chief transformational officer, following completion of a July 12-announced acquisition. Orth also will manage integration of the firms’ ERP process software products.

As it boosts its U.S. infrastructure footprint, Mississauga, Ontario-based design firm Hatch Ltd. has hired Elliot G. “Lee” Sander, former CEO of the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority as managing director of transportation and U.S. infrastructure, and as a corporate director. Based in New York City, he also is a former city Dept. of Transportation commissioner and chairman of the Regional Plan Association, and was CEO of design firm HAKS and global transportation group CEO of AECOM. Hatch ranks at No. 46 on ENR’s list of the Top 150 Global Design Firms, reporting $775 million in global revenue last year, about $351 million outside Canada.

Private equity firm Veritas Capital has named construction industry veteran Gary C. Baughman as CEO of its portfolio company APTIM, the rebranded CB&I Capital Services business whose $700-million acquisition from industry design-construct giant CB&I was completed last month. Woodlands, Texas-based APTIM says provides imaintenance, engineering and remediation, procurement and construction services, program management and disaster response to the power, industrial, oil and gas, commercial and government markets. Baughman had been CEO of the Americas unit for M+W Group, a global EPCM firm. He also had executive roles in AECOM, Wood Group, Washington Group International and Fluor.

Design firm Louis Berger has promoted James G. Bach to International division president, based in London. He was chief operating officer for the overall firm based in Morristown, N.J., which reported $628.5 million in 2016 global revenue.

Fluor Corp. has named Bruce Stanski, president of its government group, as chief financial officer, effective Aug 4. Before joining Fluor in 2009, he was CFO and headed government sector work at KBR, says Credit Suisse industry analyst Jamie Cook. StanskI, "the expected internal candidate," says one source, will succeed Biggs Porter, who is set to retire. Porter will remain an advisor to Fluor on its small modular nuclear development unit NuScale Power. Thomas D’Agostino, government group senior vice president, will succeed Stanski. He is a former U.S. Energy Dept. undersecretary for nuclear security and former administrator of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Fluor announces its second-quarter results on Aug. 3.

Global project management and cost consultant Rider Levett Bucknall has named President Julian Anderson to the added role of chairman. In that role, he succeeds Ann Bentley, who remains a board director. Based in Phoenix, Anderson is a founder of the company’s North American practice.

Matrix Technologies Inc., an employee-owned engineer in Maumee, Ohio, that specializes in industrial system integration and manufacturing operations design, has elevated David Blaida to president. A 27-year company veteran, he was vice president. Matrix ranks at No. 288 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, reporting about $47 million in 2016 revenue. It has about 300 employees.

Leslie S. Richards, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation, has been named chair of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which oversees a 550-mile toll highway system. The commission recently approved a 6% toll hike, set to take effect on Jan. 7. The added revenue will support turnpike improvement and public transit programs. Projects planned or under way include the 10.5-mile Northeastern Extension reconstruction in Montgomery County, a new I-95 interchange in Philadelphia, and the Mon-Fayette Expressway near Pittsburgh.

Mung Chiang, a former chaired professor of electrical engineering at Princeton University, took over on July 1 as dean of the Purdue University College of Engineering. The school says he is an award-winning researcher in networks engineering and a leader in engineering education innovation. Chiang succeeds Leah Jamieson, who returns to Purdue’s electrical-computer engineering faculty. Purdue says engineering college faculty grew 30% in Jamieson’s 11-year tenure. The college enrolled 8,700 undergraduate students and 3,400 graduate students as of last fall.

Maryam Ghyabi, CEO of Ghyabi & Associates, an Ormond Beach, Fla., engineer, has joined Chicago-based design firm Alfred Benesch & Co., as vice president and Florida division manager after an acquisition, announced on July 10. Benesch ranks at No. 127 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms, with about $114 million in 2016 revenue.

Scott Brasfield has joined Arcadis as senior vice president and North America infrastructure program management sector leader, based in Atlanta. He has been a vice president and sector manager at Parsons Corp.

Brown and Caldwell, the Walnut Creek, Calif. environmental engineer and construction firm, has named Steve Dills senior vice president of digital services and chief information officer. Based in Denver, he had been global vice president of Information technology at Gates Corp., an industrial and automotive sector manufacturer that employs 14,000 in 30 countries. says B&C.

Virginia Tech University’s Myers-Lawson School of Construction named Andrew McCoy to head its building construction department. A department professor since 2008, he directs the university’s Virginia Center for Housing Research, with a focus on affordable and sustainable residential construction. In addition, McCoy is editor-in-chief of the Associated Schools of Construction’s International Journal of Construction Education and Research.

Montreal-based global design firm WSP has elevated Armin von Eppinghoven to senior vice president in its buildings group. Based in Toronto, he had been executive vice president of design consultant MMM Group Ltd., which WSP acquired in 2015. At the time, it was one of the largest privately-owned engineering consultants in Canada with about 2,000 employees.

The WateReuse Association, the Alexandria, Va.-based water recycling trade and advocacy group, has selected five new board directors from 30 nominees. They are: Jon Freedman, vice president of global partnerships & government affairs for General Electric's global water business unit; B Narayanan, CEO of Carollo Engineers; Karan Pallansch, CEO of Virginia-based Alexandria Renew Enterprises, which the group says is "one of the most advanced resource recovery public utilities in the U.S."; Paul Steinbrecher, director of permitting and regulatory conformance for JEA, the largest community-owned utility company in Florida; and Norma Camacho, interim CEO of the Santa Clara, (Calif.) Valley Water District.

OBITUARY

Roy L. Wilson, founder and president of Wilson Management Associates Inc., a Glen Head, N.Y., construction claims consultant, died suddenly on July 12 in Lee, N.H. He was 75. No cause of death was disclosed. Wilson also was a Columbia University engineering professor for 33 years. In a 1996 ENR opinion, he said, “education of future designers and construction managers is too important to be left solely to ‘educational professionals.’ We all need to get involved ... if knowledge we have gained, sometimes with great stress and financial loss, is to be passed to future leaders."

