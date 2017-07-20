Is Jacobs Close to A Deal to Buy CH2M?

Neither Jacobs or CH2M would confirm acquisition talks between the two U.S. design-construction giants, as reported on July 19 by the Times of London. "We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said Mendi D. Head, Jacobs vice president of global communications.

