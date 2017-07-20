Is Jacobs Close to a Deal to Buy CH2M?

Neither Jacobs or CH2M would confirm acquisition talks between the two U.S. design-construction giants, as reported on July 19 by the Times of London. "We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said Mendi D. Head, Jacobs vice president of global communications.

If it is negotiated and closed, the combination of the companies may be the biggest construction and engineering deal of the year.

Read how Andrew Wittmann of Baird Equity Research considers Jacobs' possible purchase of CH2M.

Jamie Cook, who leads construction industry coverage at Credit Suisse says "there is probably some truth to this deal," as she notes was reported by Bloomberg. Read her full report.