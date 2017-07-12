Lawsuit Settlement Clears Way for Boston Harbor Dredging

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has settled a lawsuit against a New England electric utility and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority regarding a cable under Boston Harbor that allegedly was not installed to the federallly required depth.

The deal, which DOJ announced on July 12, will allow a $310-million harbor dredging project to proceed. [Read text of settlement.]

DOJ filed the lawsuit in July 2016, contending that a 115kv underwater cable that NSTAR Electric Co. had laid across two shipping channels in the harbor was not installed as deep as a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit required.

The cable carries power from an NSTAR Electric Co. substation in South Boston to a wastewater treatment plant on Deer Island.

Under the Corps permit, the cable had to be installed at least 25 ft below the seabed of the two channels. The Corps had found that the cable’s depth probably would hamper dredging, putting the harbor deepening project at risk, DOJ said.

The project’s aim was to allow deeper-draft ships into the harbor.

The settlement calls for NSTAR subsidiary Harbor Electric Energy Co. to lay, by Dec. 31, 2019, a new underwater cable away from the dredging project. The company then will remove the existing cable.

William D. Weinreb, acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said in a statement that the project “is necessary to keep the Port of Boston and its shipping facilities competitive with other East Coast ports.

Weinrib added that the agreement means that electricity will continue to flow to the Deer Island wastewater treatment plant, “which is critical to keeping Boston Harbor clean.”