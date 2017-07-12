Industrial Leads for the Week of July 17, 2017

Georgia Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company, is planning to expand production capacity at its peanut-processing plant in Blakely. The project scope includes construction of building space, and purchase and installation of conveyors, refrigeration and peanut-processing and -packaging equipment. Construction is expected to begin in late 2017. Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, 100 North Point Center East, Alpharetta, 30022. IR#GA170606.

North Carolina HP Fabrics Inc., a unit of Tükek Holdings A., is considering restarting and upgrading the 473,000-sq-ft former Microfibres Inc. textile plant it recently acquired in Winston-Salem. The project includes modification of building space; upgrades to weaving and flocking equipment; and purchase and installation of electrical and automation equipment. The estimated EPC cost is $3.9 million. Tükek Holdings A., Ürgüplü Caddesi No. 7, 34680 Hadımköy, Istanbul. IR#NC170619.

North Dakota Golden Valley Ingredients LLC, a joint venture between Anchor Ingredients Co. and Beach Cooperative Grain Co., is planning to construct a pulse processing facility in Beach. The project includes construction of a building and unloading and loading facilities, and installation of hoppers, conveyors, and cleaning, sizing and milling equipment. W Design Associates Inc. is the project manager and West Coast Ag. Construction is the general contractor. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter 2017. The plant will be used to process peas, lentils and chickpeas for the food and pet-food industries. Beach Cooperative Grain Co., 590 East Main St., Beach, 58621. IR#ND170603.

Ohio Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is planning to construct a hot-briquetted-iron-production facility on a brownfield site at the Ironville Terminal at the Port of Toledo. The project includes construction of building space and equipment foundations, purchase and erection of structural steel, installation of a shaft furnace, and purchase and installation of a gas reformer and conveying, pressing and flow-control equipment. The plant will have the capacity to produce 1.6 million tons of HBI per year. Midrex Technologies Inc. has been selected to provide engineering, procurement and construction services. The estimated EPC cost is $700 million. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., 200 Public Square, Cleveland, 44144. IR#OH170607.

