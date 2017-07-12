Northwest Construction NewsBusinessRiskSafety Health

DOE-CH2 Report Sees Risk of Tunnel Collapse at Hanford

July 12, 2017
Tim Newcomb
KEYWORDS CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation / Hanford / Plutonium Extraction Plant / tunnel collapses
Reprints
No Comments

Following a partial tunnel collapse in May at Hanford’s Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant, a facility unused since the 1980s, a report from DOE and its contractor for the area, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., says a second facility tunnel, which once processed chemicals needed in nuclear production, does not meet current standards. 

“We will work closely with [the Dept. of Ecology] to determine how best to stabilize Tunnel 2 and ensure the safe storage of the waste until it can be remediated,” says Doug Shoop, manager of the DOE Richland operations office.

According to the report, the 1960s design of Tunnel 2, about 1,700 ft long and built with metal and concrete, does not meet current codes for structural integrity and may not be able to bear the weight of the soil above it, placing the structure at “high potential for localized collapse.”

The tunnel contains 28 rail cars that hold waste from Hanford’s plutonium processing.

“We are evaluating options for using a remote capability to get a look at the general condition of the inside of the tunnel as well as to take radiological readings,” Shoop said. “We have increased our monitoring of the tunnels, including daily walk-downs and cameras that overlook both tunnels.”

A report detailing corrective actions is due on Aug. 1.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Tim Newcomb

US Senator Questions Bechtel Hanford Contract

Oregon Heads Toward $5.3 Billion Transportation Bill

Tim-newcomb

Tim Newcomb is a newspaper and magazine journalist based in Western Washington, covering design and construction in buildings and transportation around the Northwest.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article