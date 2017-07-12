Drone Introduced for Explosive Environments

In a catalogue that offers specialized lighting and power equipment for use in hazardous locations, a company now is offering an explosion-proof drone with an impressive range and flight time, a useful payload capacity and a high price tag to match.

Introduced by Larson Electronics, Kemp, Texas, the eight-rotor EXDR-LE10-CMR-R1 drone is listed for use in the U.S., Canada and Europe. It qualifies for multiple explosion-proof ratings for use in locations such as oil refineries and offshore rigs, warehouses, tank farms, ammunition facilities, and pipeline pumping stations.

Weighing 21 lb with batteries and with a maximum takeoff weight of 33.3 lb, the drone has retractable landing gear and is powered by six rechargeable LiPo batteries that give it up to 22 minutes of flight time. The controller range is up to 3.1 miles. With a maximum speed of 18 meters a second, the drone can be flown manually, locked to a specific altitude and maneuvered laterally by the operator or programmed for GPS-guided flight.

The drone is capable of various configurations, depending on a project’s needs. Camera options include visible spectrum or infrared imagery, which can be streamed with the addition of a transmitter. Further, temperature and other measurement sensors can be mounted, but the drone also can be used for delivering payloads of up to 3.5 lb.

The price is $83,792.00.