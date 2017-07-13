Product Snapshot: Inspection Camera and Dust Extraction

Inspection Camera: Works in Confined Spaces

The Micro CA 350 inspection camera provides a clear view of tight, confined spaces encountered by building trades. It has a 3.5-in. color display and comes with a standard 8GB of memory storage, expandable up to 32GB with an SD card. Able to record both still images and video, the camera has image rotation and digital zoom as standard features. The camera is powered by a 12V lithium-ion battery that can provide eight hours of run time, with a 45-minute recharge. It also features a pistol-style grip and four built-in LEDs. RIDGID; www.ridgid.com



Lubricant Dispenser: Built-In LED

The Liquid Wrench’s Pro Penetrant and Lubricant now features a built-in LED directly above the nozzle to illuminate the work surface when lubricant is applied. Eliminating the need for a separate flashlight, the lubricant can be used with or without a straw and features a locking collar to reduce messes during storage. The lubricant cuts through rust and grease and is safe to use on metal, plastics, rubber and painted surfaces. Liquid Wrench; www.liquidwrench.com



Dust Extraction: Complies With OSHA Requirement

Milwaukee’s HAMMERVAC universal dust-extraction system for its SDS rotary hammers is designed to meet OSHA regulations for silica-dust exposure. The shroud features onboard dust extraction, with no need for an external vacuum. If onboard storage isn’t enough, an SDS Plus vacuum bit can be used alongside the manufacturer’s 8-gallon dust-extractor vacuum, which operates at 148 cfm. The vacuum unit features both a main PTFE filter and a secondary HEPA filter, ensuring fine dust particles are captured. Milwaukee Tool; www.milwaukeetool.com



Laser Scanner: Single-Button Operation

The BLK360 is able to take a 360° HDR laser scan at the press of a button. It can scan 360,000 points per second with plus or minus 4 millimeters of accuracy at 10 meters, with a maximum range of 60 m. Then, the image is automatically processed and can be viewed on an iPad Pro within only three minutes using the Autodesk Recap Pro app. Once in the app, measurements can be taken and annotated, and the file can be downloaded for use in other imaging software. The BLK360 laser scanner can be mounted on a tripod or work from a flat surface. Lecia Geosystems; www.leica-geosystems.com



