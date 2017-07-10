New York Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 17

Planning

New York

Arrico Realty Corp. is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in the Bronx. When complete, the $60-million project will total 187,316 sq ft and stand eight stories tall. Arrico Realty Corp., Attn: Sam Kafif, Owner, 422 E. 173th St., New York, 10457. DR# 17-00696920.

New York

Maddd Equities LLC is in the planning stage for an apartment complex in Brooklyn. The $75-million project will include two buildings totaling 235,000 sq ft. The first building will stand 22 stories tall with 178 apartment units, while the second building will stand 19 stories tall with 85 apartment units. Maddd Equities LLC, Attn: Jorge Madruga, Principal, 15 Verbena Ave., Ste. 2, Floral Park, 1101-2747. DR#17-00664462.

New York

The Community Builders Inc. is in the planning stage for Cottage Place Gardens Redevelopment Phase 5. The $25-million project will feature two buildings and total 57,280 sq ft. One building will be eight stories tall with 40 residential units, while the second building will be five stories tall with 18 residential units. The Community Builders Inc., Attn: Bev Bates, Senior VP of Development, 185 Dartmouth St., Boston, 02116. DR#17-00636819.

New York

Vetru Hospitality LLC is in the planning stage for a Holiday Inn Express in Queens. The $25-million project will stand 10 stories tall and total 87,092 sq ft. Vetru Hospitality LLC, Attn: Manny Chadha, 165-20 Archer Ave., Jamaica, 11433. DR#17-00689631.

New York

Tritec Building Co. is in the planning stage for an apartment building in Lindenhurst. The $25-million project will stand four stories tall and include 260 residential units. Tritec Building Co., Attn: Mike Romano, Project Manager, 45 Research Way, Ste. 100, East Setauket, 11733-6401. DR#17-00655352.

New York

Phipps Houses is in the planning stage for a residential building in the Bronx. The $63-million project will stand 13 stories when completed and span a total 200,000 sq ft. Phipps Huses, Attn: Adam Weinstein, President and CEO, 902 Broadway, Fl. 13, New York, 10010-6033. DR#17-00664287.

New York

Wild Avenue Owner LLC is in the planning stage for a self-storage facility in Staten Island. The $25-million project is expected to stand four stories tall when completed. The structural will span a total of 26,000 sq ft. Wild Avenue Owner LLC, Attn: Gunit S. Sabharwal, Managing Member, P.O. Box 570, Oyster Bay, 10016. DR#17-00698458.

New York

Bao Jia Holding LLC is in the planning stage for an office building in Queens. The $25-million project will be two stories and total 84,257 sq ft. Bao Jia Holding LLC, Attn: Jerry Wang, 12012 28th Ave., Flushing, 11354-1049. DR#17-00668241.

New York

City of Yonkers Purchasing/Yonkers Public Schools is in the planning stage for alterations and additions to Yonkers Eugenio Maria Hostos School. The project is expected to cost $25 million. City of Yonkers Purchasing/Yonkers Public Schools, Attn: Edward Dodge, Purchasing Dept., 1 Larkin Center, Fl. 3, Yonkers, 10701-7044. DR#17-00696664.

New York

City of Yonkers Purchasing/Yonkers Public Schools is in the planning stage for alterations and additions to Yonkers Public School No. 30. The project is expected to cost $26 million. City of Yonkers Purchasing/Yonkers Public Schools, Attn: Edward Dodge, Purchasing Dept., 1 Larkin Center, Fl. 3, Yonkers, 10701-7044. DR#17-00696639.

New York

Simone Development is in the planning stage for an apartment complex in Westchester. The $60-million project will include two 18-story buildings that will feature 70 residential units each. Simone Development, Attn: Joseph Simone, President, 1250 Waters Place, Penthouse #1, Bronx, 10461-2720. DR#17-00673347.

New York

Albany Housing Authority is in the planning stage for Phase 2 of the Ida Yarbrough Homes Redevelopment. The $26-million project will include four buildings. One building will be seven stories tall, one will stand three stories tall and the remaining two buildings will each stand two stories tall when completed. Albany Housing Authority, Attn: Steven T. Longo, Executive Director, 200 South Pearl St., Albany, 12202-1834. DR#17-00677598.

New York

L+M Development Partners is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in New Rochelle. The $25-million project will stand 14 stories tall and feature 215 apartment units and 4,000 sq ft of retail. L+M Development Partners, Attn: Gerald L. Miceli, President of Construction, 1865 Palmer Ave., Ste. 203, Larchmont, 10538-3048. DR#17-00677795.

New Jersey

Pagano Co. is in the planning stage for a luxury rental apartment building in West Orange. The $25-million project is expected to stand four stories tall when complete. The building will contain 128 residential units in addition to 282 onsite parking spaces. Pagano Co., Attn: Robert Pagano, Owner, 53 Harrison Road, Glen Rock, 07452-3303. DR#17-00697268.

New Jersey

Roseland Residential Trust, Mack-Cali’s multifamily subsidiary, is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in Weehawken. The $25-million project will include 313 residential units as well as 359 parking spaces. The space will also feature 4,150 sq ft of retail. Roseland Residential Trust Subsidiaries of Mack-Cali, Attn: Joseph Gurkovich, VP of Land Development, 150 John F. Kennedy Parkway, 5th Floor, Short Hills, 07078-2703. DR#17-00698962.

New Jersey

Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC is in the planning stage for a mixed-using building in Park Ridge. The $25-million project will include the demolition of existing buildings on the property. The replacement building will consist of ground floor retail and restaurant establishments of approximately 17,000 sq ft, approximately 240 residential units and structured parking. Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC, Attn: Patrick MacNamara, Attorney, 1100 Valley Brook Ave., P.O. Box 790, Lyndhurst, 07071-3620. DR#17-00683288.

New Jersey

National Mosaic Co. LLC is in the planning stage for an industrial building with unrefrigerated storage and refrigerated storage in Flemington. The $25-million project will feature a 238,000-sq-ft industrial building that will include an approximately 158,550-sq-ft area for injection molding and dry goods storage and an approximately 79,450-sq-ft area for refrigerated storage with accompanying loading docks, a fire protection water tank and pump house, a transformer pad, a fueling station, related visitor and employee parking, tractor trailer storage, security fencing and facilities and related site improvements. National Mosaic Co. LLC, 29 Johanna Farms Road, Raritan, 08822. DR#17-00631714.

New Jersey

City of Perth Amboy is in the planning stage for an industrial and recreational project. Work will include the redevelopment and cleanup of 92 acres of former Gerdau Ameristeel manufacturing property, which will be transformed into a 1,350,000-sq-ft warehouse/distribution industrial park comprised of two buildings. City of Perth Amboy, Attn: Gary A. Muska, Purchasing Agent, 260 High St., 2nd Fl., Perth Amboy, 08861-4451. DR#17-00655655.