New York People: Construction business updates for 7/17

DMR Architects has named Gregg Stopa, Charles H. Sarlo, Kurt Vierheilig, Pradeep Kapoor and Francis Reiner as partners. They are based in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.



Design firm HOK has elevated Carl Galioto to president. Previously, he served as managing principal of the firm’s New York and Philadelphia offices.



Kathy Donohue has joined VERUS Construction as vice president of business development. She had been president of PowerSpace & Services, a division of developer Vornado Realty Trust.



Mott MacDonald has appointed Jennifer Kohlsaat to lead its environmental practice in North America. She is based in Iselin, N.J.



Richard Menino and Christopher Cirrotti have been promoted to vice presidents at Dewberry. Menino is based in Bloomfield, N.J., and Cirrotti in Parsippany, N.J.



Buffalo-based design firm Clark Patterson Lee has named Mike Mistriner as principal and vice president. He was formerly a principal at Cannon Design, where he led the education practice in its Grand Island, N.Y., location.



Kenneth Thomas has joined the New York Construction Alliance as executive director, a newly created position in the group, which was formed in 2016 to represent open-shop contractors working in the city.



The American Society of Civil Engineers has elected Robin A. Kemper national president for 2018-2019. A senior risk engineering consultant for Zurich Services Corp. in Lawrenceville, N.J., she is the third consecutive woman in that role at the 140,000-member ASCE. Kemper also is former president of the group’s New Jersey section.



Paul J. Wassenbergh has been promoted to director of preconstruction for interiors at contractor Hunter Roberts. Previously, he was senior project manager.



Feniosky Peña-Mora has resigned as commissioner of the New York City Dept. of Design and Construction to return to the faculty of Columbia University as a professor of engineering and computer science. He had been in the role since 2014 and formerly served as engineering dean at the university. In announcing the resignation, Mayor Bill de Blasio did not identify a successor to Peña-Mora.



New York City-based engineer AKF has elevated Paul Bello to chairman from managing partner, with campus sector leader Dino DeFeo succeeding him in the role.



M&J Engineering PC, New Hyde Park, N.Y., has hired Frederick A. Costanzo as head of its underwater explosions research division. In a previous role, he served as a supervisory engineer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Carderock, Md.



Len Cerame has joined architecture firm FXFOWLE as principal and studio director-interiors. Before joining the New York City-based firm, he was managing principal at VOA, now owned by Stantec. He also formerly led his own firm, INARCH.



Design firm Arup has named John Barrot an associate principal in its New York City office. He leads the fire-life safety practice in that location.



Robert Michael Kliment, co-founder of Kliment Halsband Architects in New York City, died on June 3 at age 84. He co-founded the firm in 1972 with his wife, Frances Halsband. It received the American Institute of Architects firm award in 1997.