New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in Rochester

City Grill

Trevor Harrison

Managing Partner

HBT Architects

“We are at a very exciting moment in Rochester in terms of an increased energy, enthusiasm and outlook,” says Harrison. “There are a multitude of construction projects underway including both new construction and renovation/adaptive reuse. [The market is] enjoying the benefit of dedicated and visionary developers throughout our region [and] we are certainly seeing increases in our mixed-use and multifamily housing projects, hospitality and higher education services, and we expect this to continue through at least the first quarter of 2018.”



Firm in Focus

Mossien Associates Architects P.C.

70 Linden Oaks, Ste. 10, Rochester, N.Y.

CEO: Daniel E. Mossien

What’s new: The firm has been included in projects such as USNY Bank; Gateway Landing on the Canal in Gates, N.Y.; and Senior’s Choice at Heritage Square in Brockport, N.Y.